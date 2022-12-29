(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Authorities say the girl was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, Charlie Kriewald, 76, of Pequot Lakes, was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.