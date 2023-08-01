(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that we could see a few thunderstorms across central Minnesota this afternoon and evening. (Tuesday) Officials say the overall threat is low, but a few cells could produce gusty winds and small hail.
Also, officials say that on Wednesday some isolated thunderstorms will also be possible across central Minnesota.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible in central Minnesota this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. There is a small chance for thunderstorms Wednesday. The overall threat for severe weather is low, but a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail.