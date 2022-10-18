(St. Joseph, MN)--A central Minnesota business has been destroyed by fire. The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph was reportedly destroyed in the blaze over the weekend. Officials say they were called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they reportedly found smoke and flames coming out of the building. The Joseph Fire Department called in mutual aid to help out with the fire. Official say the building is a complete loss.
The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are still under investigation.