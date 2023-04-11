St. Cloud Regional Airport to get federal funding for improvements

(Courtesy: St. Cloud Regional Airport)

(St. Cloud, MN)--If you fly out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport, they are set to receive federal funding for airport improvements.  Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith recently announced nearly 500-thousand in federal funding for improvements at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.  Klobuchar called the funding a "down payment on the long-term economic well-being" of Minnesota.  The investment is an Airport Improvement Grant established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

