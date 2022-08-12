CenterPoint reminds you to call before you dig

(Courtesy: CenterPoint Energy)

 PR NEWSWIRE

(Minneapolis, MN)--CenterPoint Energy is reminding the public to call eight-one-one before digging. Spokesman Ross Corson says you should call eight-one-one at least two to three days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin planning your excavation. Center-point and other entities used yesterday’s date of August Eleventh, or eight-eleven, to remind people to call eight-one-one before digging. You can also go online at call-8-1-1-dot-com.

