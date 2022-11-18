(Alexandria, MN)--Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate its new building located at 1705 Broadway Street.
The new convenience store offers more space, more fuel pumps outside, and a special diesel fueling station. Inside offers a fresh blend machine, fresh rolls from Roers Family Bakery, Minnesota apparel, a coffee bar with an espresso machine and bean-to-cup coffee, a self-checkout lane, a mural painted by an Alexandria graduate, and more. It will continue its previous services of broasted chicken, propane fill and delivery, and more.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.