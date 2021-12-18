(Alexandria, MN) In a fitting bookend to an amazing 13 year career at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Kim and Tami Bredeson celebrated their venture over a bottle of wine. They will be retiring at the end of the month. The celebratory wine was not one of their own wines, but one from a legend in winemaking, the Mondavi family's Opus One. Carlos Creek Winery winemaker Russ Funk presented the couple with the bottle during a celebration party inside their completely restored Grande Stables Reception Hall. In 2007 Kim and Tami received a bottle of Opus One as a gift from the Napa winery in appreciation for a wooden mantle that Kim had created. That one bottle led to a journey of making Carlos Creek Winery into one of the premiere wineries in the state. Ironically when they bought the business in April of 2008 the Reception Hall was just a dirt floor stable that housed previous owner Bob Johnson's horses. Since then it has been filled numerous times with every kind of celebration imaginable. From hundreds of wedding receptions, community celebrations to the annual Grape Stomp, this building alone has seen a lot of smiling faces. And that is just one building! With Tami's constant drive for improvement and creative mind for marketing, and Kim's talent for carpentry and ability to learn just about anything, the Bredesons have led a long list of improvements to the winery that parallel their increase in sales as well. The biggest surge in sales and awareness took place when they began their Minnesota Nice wines. Since then they have won countless awards for their many varieties of wines. They've improved every building, added a full production and office building, a brewery and a wood-over pizza restaurant.
They are selling the business to their son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Michelle Bredeson. During Thursday's reception, Tyler relayed a few statistics on the impact Kim and Tami have had on the company's success. He says that Carlos Creek Winery went from having their wine in a few dozen liquor stores to over 500. They increased wine production from 7,000 gallons annually to over 34,000. They have also changed the philosophy of the winery from using no Minnesota grapes in wine production, to using approximately 70%. With a lot of research, pruning and patience they increased usage of Estate (grown on-site) grapes from 0% to 27% of their annual production. Their staff has grown as well going from 2 full-time employees to 18. They added the above mentioned Event Center that hosts over 50 weddings annually and over 100 total events including 3 major festivals (Craft Lager Fest, Grape Stomp and Oktoberfest). They have added 22 Northmen Brewing Company, which with the event business and the winery started the concept of Bold North Cellars, the overarching name tying together the whole campus.
The change at the winery in the course of those 13 years is simply incredible. As Funk reiterated during his speech at the reception, there were many nights that Tami could be found working past midnight. Kim has learned all aspect of "farming" grapes, but also every aspect of turning those grapes into a good bottle of wine. Funk jokingly admitted that, as an employee of the previous owner, when asked, he told Johnson not to sell the winery to the Bredesons "because they don't know anything about wine." Russ added that he was so glad that Johnson did not listen to his advice, because he could not have been more wrong.
A number of other employees took hold of the microphone throughout the evening, praising the sense of family the Bredesons have created and the drive and the seemingly effortless determination they display on a regular basis. It's a combination of being down-to-earth and a sense of class that have made their "product" and business model appeal to so many.
As far as the succession plan goes, Tyler and Michelle will be purchasing the entire Bold North Cellars from Kim and Tami. They are starting a new LLC under that name. Tyler met Michelle (Bailly) at school at UND in 2007. Tyler graduated in 2008 and was asked by his parents to help out with the winery over that first summer. He liked it so much that he decided to stay. Michelle graduated in 2009 and moved to Alexandria to start up the events/wedding portion of the business. Tyler eventually married Michelle in 2015.
As a couple Tyler and Michelle summarized their thoughts on the ownership transition in a statement, "It has been our privilege to work with and learn from Kim and Tami for the past 13 years. They have done so much for us but they instilled two values that stand out. The quality of our product is never to be sacrificed, and to remember not every dollar is worth earning. We hope to continue their legacy and honor what they have done for Bold North Cellars, all our employees and the community."
Tami and Kim plan to continue working at the winery, but say they'll only do the jobs they like, and leave the challenges to the "new owners." As a big part of helping grow the company to where it's at, I'm sure the next generation of Bredesons will do nothing but turn something that's already great, to a something somehow even better than that.