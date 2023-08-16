(undated) -- After a runner-up finish to Fergus Falls in Region 16, the Carlos Cougars will compete in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend.
Carlos is managed by Isaac Peterson, who graduated a few years ago from Alexandria Area High School. Several of the Cougars players enjoyed distinguished prep baseball careers for the Alexandria Cardinals, including Devan Swerman, Brock Lerfald, Reid Reisdorf, Elijah Holthaus, Tate Breitkreutz, Nate Knoll, Shay Endres, Nate Hammerback, Braden Reisdorf, JD Hennen, Caleb Runge, Taylor Jendro, Devin Cimbura, Lake Hagen, Grady Anderson, and Parker Jendro.
The Cougars will travel to Litchfield for a 7 PM game Saturday, August 19th. Carlos will face the Watkins Clippers out of Region 11. The contest will be played at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
The 100th Annual Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament is single elimination all the way to its conclusion. 16 teams that prevailed in their respective Regions have a bye into the second round of the tourney. Carlos and Watkins are among the 32 amateur baseball teams that are playing on the opening weekend of the Class C Tournament.
Saturday night's winner will play the following Friday against the Waconia Lakers. Saints Field in Dassel will be the site for that game, slated for a 7:30 start the night of August 25th.
Four cities are co-hosting the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament: Dassel, Delano, Litchfield, and Waconia. The State Championship Game will be played on Labor Day at the Delano Municipal Ballpark.