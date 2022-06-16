(Chaska, MN)--The Alexandria Cardinal baseball team finished in third place in the Class 3-A Championship yesterday. (Wednesday) The Cards defeated Grand Rapids 13-3 in the third-place game.
The Cards almost beat No. 1 ranked Mankato West in the semifinal game as they lost 3-2 earlier in the day.
The Cards finish the season with a 21-7 record.
Also, the Alexandria girls golf team repeated as the Class AAA state champs. It is their fifth state title in program history
Finally, the Alexandria boys golf team placed third in the Class AAA State Tournament.