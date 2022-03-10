(St. Paul, MN)--The Alexandria Cardinals boys' hockey team beat Minneapolis 4-1 on Wednesday in Class 1A quarterfinal action in the state hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Minneapolis, the fourth seed, outshot Alexandria 13-2 in the first period, but the Cards jumped out to a 1-0 lead. They would add three more goals along the way including a goal in the second period and two more in the third.
The Cardinals are now 20-6-2 on the season.
Alexandria will now face Hermantown on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
Also, tomorrow Warroad will take on Mahtomedi at 11 a.m. in other Class 1A action.