Cardinals logo

(Courtesy: Alexandria Area High School)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Alexandria Cardinals boys' hockey team beat Minneapolis 4-1 on Wednesday in Class 1A quarterfinal action in the state hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Minneapolis, the fourth seed, outshot Alexandria 13-2 in the first period, but the Cards jumped out to a 1-0 lead.  They would add three more goals along the way  including a goal in the second period and two more in the third.

The Cardinals are now 20-6-2 on the season.

Alexandria will now face Hermantown on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Also, tomorrow Warroad will take on Mahtomedi at 11 a.m. in other Class 1A action. 

