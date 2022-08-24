(Alexandria, MN) -- The Sports Director of the Leighton Broadcasting Alexandria stations, Dave McClurg has finalized the broadcast schedule of play-by-play events on KXRA for the coming fall season involving the Alexandria Cardinals.
As has traditionally been the case, every Alexandria Cardinal Varsity Football game will air on the frequencies of KXRA Radio (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM). The fall schedule on those frequencies is set to include several Cardinal Volleyball, Girls' Soccer, and Boys' Soccer matches.
Audio of each play-by-play broadcast can also be accessed through the VoiceOfAlexandria app, available for free downloading from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Pre-game or pre-match coverage is projected to begin approximately 20 minutes before the scheduled event. The times noted in the schedule below highlight the broadcast start time, followed by the game/match time.
Dave McClurg will be joined by Jeff James for the majority of the Cardinal Soccer broadcasts, while D-Mac's partner for the Cardinal Football games will be Tim Zupfer.
Home events are listed in bold. Times noted are: (Broadcast pre-game time/event time). Broadcast times are approximate. The schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and various health/safety factors.
Alexandria Cardinal Broadcast schedule on KXRA:
- Tuesday, August 30th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria @ Fergus Falls (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 1st - Volleyball: Alexandria @ Saint Cloud Tech (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 2nd - Football: Hutchinson @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 6th - Volleyball: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 8th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria @ Saint Cloud Tech (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 9th - Football: Alexandria @ Bemidji (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 15th - Boys' Soccer: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 16th - Football: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Monday, September 19th - Volleyball: Becker @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 22nd - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 23rd - Football: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:40/7:00)
- Monday, September 26th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:10/6:30)
- Tuesday, September 27th - Volleyball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 30th - Football: Brainerd @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Saturday, October 1st - Girls' Soccer: Monticello @ Alexandria (12:40/1:00)
- Monday, October 3rd - Boys' Soccer: Little Falls @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 4th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria @ Saint Cloud Tech (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, October 6th - Volleyball: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 7th - Football: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 11th - Volleyball: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 14th - Football: Elk River @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Wednesday, October 19th - Football: Alexandria @ Saint Cloud Tech (6:40/7:00)
Post-season dates (Section competition):
- Girls' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 12th, 15th, and 18th
- Boys' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 13th, 18th, and 20th
- Football (Section 8AAAAA): October 25th, 29th, and November 4th
- Volleyball (Section 8AAA): October 27th, November 1st, and 5th