(Brandon, Minn.)--One person was reportedly injured in a crash involving a snowplow on Interstate 94 near Brandon in Douglas County.
According to the report, Zachary Ceasar, 23, of Litchfield, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala behind a snowplow on Friday on I-94 when the two vehicles collided.
Ceasar was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries.
The snowplow driver, Jeffrey Holte, 59, of Garfield, was not injured in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that the interstate was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.