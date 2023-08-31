(Willmar, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured when a car and a bus collided in west central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place Wednesday evening on Highway 23 near Willmar. The car driven by Arianna Dobmeier, 25, of Clara City, was reportedly traveling westbound on the Highway 23, while the bus driven by Andre Dillard, 60, of St. Paul, was traveling southbound on County Road 15 when the two-vehicles collided.
Both drivers were taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word if there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.