200 dogs become sick in the Twin Cities, canine influenza may be the cause

(Minneapolis, MN)--Canine influenza may be spreading in Minnesota.  A recent outbreak at three Animal Humane Society shelters left nearly 200 dogs sick.  Now one dog has tested positive for canine influenza in an unrelated case, according to a senior veterinarian with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.  Veronica Bartsch told KARE11 the Board is investigating to see if "there is an indirect connection" to the outbreak or if "this is the result of community spread."

