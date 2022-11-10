(Alexandria, MN)--Canadian Pacific Railroad is excited to bring the Holiday Train to back to communities across its network. This year is especially important, as it is the first year since COVID-19 began that the CP Holiday Train returns in person to collect food donations directly from communities along our network.
The CP Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive in Alexandria, MN on December 15th at 11:30am. The show will be at the 8th Avenue East crossing by the Hubbard Feed Mill, from 11:45am – 12:15pm.
The Holiday Train is a great way to get into the festive spirit. The train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the spirit of the giving season. Visitors can enjoy free musical performances by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and share food or cash donations to benefit our local community.