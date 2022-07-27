Minnesota Campaign Finance Board releases numbers for governor's race

(Courtesy Minnesota Campaign Finance Board)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s re-election campaign reports raising about $2.7 million since January 1st, according to the latest campaign finance reports. The Democratic incumbents also have nearly $5 million in cash on-hand. That's substantially more than Republican challenger Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk, who have raised a little over a million dollars since the start of the year and have only about $581,000 cash-on-hand.

