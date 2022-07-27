(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s re-election campaign reports raising about $2.7 million since January 1st, according to the latest campaign finance reports. The Democratic incumbents also have nearly $5 million in cash on-hand. That's substantially more than Republican challenger Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk, who have raised a little over a million dollars since the start of the year and have only about $581,000 cash-on-hand.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell
- Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota
- River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest
- Two-vehicle crash takes place Friday evening in Alexandria
- Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota
- Iowa prison inmate convicted in Scott County dies
- Wisconsin waste, fraud, mismanagement audit finds sloppy DNR contract
- Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota
- Masking recommended again as COVID-19 rises anew in Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t end absentee ballot guidance, lawmakers furious