(Camp Ripley, MN)--On Sunday, Camp Ripley welcomed the public for their 2023 Open House. The event allows the public to interact with the employees, service members, and families of the Minnesota National Guard during this biennial event.
Army Lt. Col Troy Fink, Camp Ripley’s Garrison Commander, says that they "welcome the opportunity to visit with the public, and show off Camp Ripley Training Center."
The Camp Ripley Open House allows the public to interact with service members to learn about the various weapons such as sniper rifles, semi-automatic, and machine guns on display. The even concluded with a parade of some of the equipment that they use for training and for possible military conflicts.
The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Rock Band provided free entertainment during the event. There was also various food and drink vendors, and a classic car show during the open house as well.