(Minneapolis, MN)--The TSA is expecting Friday to be the busiest day of the 4th of July holiday travel period at U-S airports. Jeff Lea with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport doesn't think we'll break any post-pandemic records, but he says the terminals will be crowded:
He says they'll "have the staff in place to sort of expedite people to the right checkpoint and to help with our partners in the TSA and the airlines trying to move those lines along."
Lea recommends air travelers arrive at MSP at least two hours before their flight and to make sure it is on time. There have been some delays and cancellations this week due to weather and air traffic control staffing issues.