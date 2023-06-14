(Undated)--Burning restrictions are now in place for parts of Minnesota. This includes Carlton, Cook, Lake and Saint Louis counties in northeastern Minnesota, and in the Superior National Forest because of continued dry conditions.
Officials say if you are planning to go camping there, that campfires are only allowed in established fire rings -- and in the four Arrowhead counties, burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste, and no fireworks may be set off on public or private land outside city limits. The Interagency Fire Center's Leanne Langeberg says even in designated fire rings, people need to keep campfires small and manageable.
For a complete list of burning restrictions statewide, visit the Minnesota DNR's website.