(Undated)--Officials with the DNR say that the warmer temperatures are creating ideal conditions for wildfires around the state. They are warning against any open fires until the forecast improves possibly by this weekend. Starting today, (Wednesday) restrictions will be in place for Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties. The DNR says its staff will not issue any open burning permits for yard waste or brush until burning restrictions in those counties are lifted.
In addition, much of the state has restrictions in place and most counties allow burning by permit only.
Rain chances will move in for this weekend that could help with the dry conditions.