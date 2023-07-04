(St. Paul, MN)--Burning restrictions are being lifted across Minnesota just in time for the Fourth of July. This comes after rain brought some relief to the northeastern part of the state. The Department of Natural Resources says burning restrictions are now lifted in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties. However, that doesn't mean there's no risk of wildfires.
Officials say that residents throughout Minnesota are still encouraged to stay alert and be careful with campfires or fireworks. They say it's also a good idea to check the status of fire danger before doing any burning.