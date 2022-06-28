(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will close temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.
There will be no running water as crews chlorinate the well and perform minor repairs. Although the building will be closed, the rest area parking will remain open.
More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.