(Alexandria, MN)--There was a bit of a "British invasion" last night as the Beatles tribute band “A Hard Day’s Night” performed for the Red Willow Arts Coalition during the Concerts on the Court House Lawn series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkBhSmq2bh8
The band from the Twin Cities had people of all ages dancing and singing along last night. Chuck Wencl, of the Red Willow Arts Coalition, said "about 1,500 people" were on hand last night enjoying a beautiful evening and reliving some memories.
Up next this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. it's the band "The Front Fenders" which features music of the 50s and 60s.