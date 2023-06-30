(Alexandria, MN)--Today (Friday) is "Brett Paradis Day" in the City of Alexandria. Mayor Bobbie Osterberg earlier this week at the Alexandria City Council meeting made the proclamation.
An open house will take place today (Friday) as we honor Broadcaster Brett Paradis here at Leighton Broadcasting. Brett has been a community leader and he is semi-retiring this year and we are going to honor him for all of his years with Paradis Broadcasting and recently with Leighton Broadcasting. Brett is a man of faith and integrity.
The open house will take place at our studios at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.