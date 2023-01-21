(Leaf Valley Township, MN)--On Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was notified of a personal injury accident at the intersection of County Road 12 and Gravel Pit Road NW in Leaf Valley Township. Thomas Trisko, 67, of Brandon, was driving a Brandon/Evansville school bus eastbound on Gravel Pit Road NW and David Fulghum, 63, of Alexandria, was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup southbound on County Road 12. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
According to the report, Trisko was not injured and neither were the ten students on board the bus. Fulghum complained of back and leg pain after exiting the pickup and was taken to Alomere Hospital by Parkers Prairie Ambulance. As a result of the crash the Nissan pickup, owned by Auto Value Auto Parts, started on fire. The Leaf Valley Fire Department extinguished the fire. Another bus was summoned to the scene and students were safely transferred to the second bus and the route was completed.
The Leaf Valley First Responders and North Ambulance also assisted on scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.