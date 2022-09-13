High school football player in Brainerd injured during game

(Courtesy: Brainerd High School)

(Brainerd, MN)--A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game Friday. Senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during the game in Moorhead and was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

Tags