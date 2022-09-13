(Brainerd, MN)--A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game Friday. Senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during the game in Moorhead and was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.
Brainerd High School senior suffers head injury in football game
