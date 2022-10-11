(Motley, MN)--Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been seriously wounded when his uncle shot him in a hunting accident. According to the report, the boy was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital Sunday morning by air ambulance with a "serious life-threatening injury."
Officials in Cass County say they were called to the hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. The boy was reportedly hunting squirrels on public land when he was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was given first aid by first responders and then taken by helicopter to the hospital.
His current condition is not known.