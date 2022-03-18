(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A bomb threat at Detroit Lakes High School prompted what the district calls a “code yellow.” Police received a call Thursday from an unknown person saying there was a bomb in a backpack in an English classroom. The code yellow led to an extensive search of backpacks, classrooms, and other areas but nothing of concern was found. It was later lifted, and normal activities resumed. The principal said in a letter to parents that they take threats “of any kind very seriously,” and expressed thanks to local law enforcement agencies for their assistance.
The incident remains under investigation.