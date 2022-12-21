Winter storm to impacted many states with cold and snow

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--It's not just Minnesota that is being impacted by the winter storm.  The major storm is bringing brutally cold temperatures to most of the U.S. the week before Christmas.  It's being called a "bomb cyclone," which is moving from the West to the East Coast.  The storm's most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest starting on Thursday.  That region could be hit with six-to-12 inches of snow and "life-threatening" wind chills, while temperatures will feel as cold as 50 to 55 degrees below zero.  Tens of millions of people are under weather alerts.

