(Olivia, MN)--A school in Greater Minnesota was placed in a lockdown earlier this week. The BOLD School District in Olivia was placed in a "soft lockdown" after a student reportedly brought a BB-gun to school.
Officials reportedly received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school on Tuesday, and contacted authorities. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and searched a locker and found a backpack with a BB-gun inside.
During the search, the school was placed in a soft lockdown to keep students in the classrooms and out of the hallways while the investigation took place.
School officials say they do not know why the student brought the weapon, but say they take these types of situations "extremely seriously."
No word on if the student will face any charges related to the incident.