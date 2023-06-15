(Crow Wing County, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crosslake Police Department were called to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake for a report of an adult female found floating face-down in the water.
The female was reportedly discovered within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home. Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.
No foul play is suspected at this time. The body has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.