(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday.
They say that Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex. Officials say a body has been found that is believed to be that of Brogle.
The body has been taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and formal identification.