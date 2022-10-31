Body found near Brainerd, believed to be that of missing man

(Courtesy: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office)

(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area.  According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle.  Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday.

They say that Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex. Officials say a body has been found that is believed to be that of Brogle. 

The body has been taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and formal identification.

 
The incident remains under investigation.  

