(Baxter, MN)--A body was reportedly discovered Thursday evening during a search for a missing woman in north central Minnesota.
The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search Thursday evening in Baxter as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jessie Eue.
Thursday’s search was reportedly in the area behind Eue's residence where she lives with her mother. Eue, 53, went missing from her Baxter home back May 17. Police believe Eue walked away from her residence.
An autopsy will determine positive identification and the exact cause of death.