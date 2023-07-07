(Alexandria, MN)--Bob and the Beachcombers had the crowd up dancing and singing along on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn on Thursday night as part of their Summer Concert Series.
The group plays all the great hits of the 1960s. A large crowd was on hand for the show. Coming up next Thursday night it’s Alabama Tribute.
Also, don’t forget this coming Monday, July 10th at 7 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, it’s the Navy Band Brass Ambassadors. It’s all put on by the Red Willow Arts Coalition.
For more information go to their website redwillowartscoalition.org.