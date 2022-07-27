(Undated)--In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20%. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.
The Red Cross needs donors to make an appointment now to give in August. As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
To see a list of upcoming Red Cross mobile/community blood drives in our Minnesota and Dakotas Region for August 1-15click here. Drive schedule is subject to change. To see the latest, go to RedCrossBlood.org.