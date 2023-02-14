(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of west central Minnesota from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Two to four inches of snow are possible along with winds gusting to 55 mph at times, which will likely cause very dangerous driving conditions. In addition, frost bite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
For the latest on the roads around the state call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
324 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, and Glenwood 324 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today will turn to snow from west to east this evening as much colder air arrives. A period of moderate snow will occur late evening and overnight as winds increase steadily and gust as high as 55 mph. A flash freeze and whiteout conditions are likely.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.