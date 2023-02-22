(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday morning until 12 p.m. on Thursday. An additional 5 to 8 inches of snow are possible through Thursday morning.
Officials also say that winds of 35 to 40 mph will make for difficult to impossible travel conditions across much of the state. Wind chills down to 25 below zero could cause frostbite on expose skin in as little as 30 minutes.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
354 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible.
Douglas-
Including the city of Alexandria
354 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Some drifts may be several feet deep.
The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.