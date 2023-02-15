(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning through today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. Officials says up to 3 inches of snow is possible across the area. In addition, the winds gusting to 55 mph at times are making for difficult travel conditions at times.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
315 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023
MNZ041-047-048-054>056-064-151600-
/O.CON.KMPX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-230215T1600Z/
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls
315 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.