(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. In addition, a Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, white out conditions will be likely making travel nearly impossible. For the Wind Chill Warning, wind chills as low as 45 below to 50 below zero will be likely. Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. T
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the roads are snow and ice covered and travel should be avoided if at all possible.