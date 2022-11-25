(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
