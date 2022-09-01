Bird flu is back in Minnesota following a break

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is confirming the state’s first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since May in a commercial turkey operation in Meeker County. The flock of 130-thousand birds was euthanized to help prevent the spread of the virus. Officials say this detection is a bit sooner than expected. State veterinarians were preparing for a resurgence of avian influenza with fall migration. They’re urging flock owners to review biosecurity measures.

