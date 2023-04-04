Bird flu is back in Minnesota flock, nearly 120 birds destroyed

(St. Paul, MN)--Bird flu is making another appearance in Minnesota.  The Board of Animal Health announced yesterday that the avian virus has returned to the state less than four months after the deadly disease was last detected.  The virus was found in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County in south-central Minnesota.  The site was quarantined and the nearly 120 birds there were destroyed to prevent the disease from spreading.

