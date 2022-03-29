(St. Paul, MN)--Officials with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture say another case of bird flu has been reported in Minnesota.
This time it is at a turkey farm in Stearns County which is reporting avian flu. It is the third case in the state. Officials say the location in Stearns County is a 24,000-bird commercial turkey operation.
The other two locations confirmed are at a Meeker County commercial turkey farm with 289,000 birds, and also 17 birds of mixed species in a Mower County backyard. Both cases were announced over the weekend.
Jennie-O Turkey is reportedly the owner of the Meeker County flock. The company says they are prepared for the avian flu and are taking "precautions to protect the health of the turkeys in the supply chain."
Back in 2015 officials say 9 million birds died during the bird flu outbreak in Minnesota. The state is the largest turkey producer in the United States.