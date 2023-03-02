(St. Paul, MN)--A Minnesota Senate bill would require high schoolers to take a finance class as a graduation requirement. The Senate Education Policy Committee considered two similar versions of the idea yesterday. Some Senators want to clarify if the classes should be taught in-person or online, and who should teach them. Another concern raised is whether school districts will require extra funding and resources to add the classes.
The Financial Literacy Council of Minnesota says 17 states have similar requirements.