(St. Paul, MN) -- County attorneys in Minnesota would have to give the legislature a list of all cases they don’t prosecute -- even though there’s probable cause -- under a bill being pushed by Senate Republicans. Princeton Senator Andrew Mathews says, “a decision was made not to prosecute and, shortly thereafter, they’re back out and committing more crimes.” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman opposes the bill. He says Minnesota law gives prosecutors discretion to pursue a case only when a crime can be proven in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

