(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that gives Minnesota consumers more options for getting their electronics repaired is making its way through the state legislature. The bill would require original equipment manufacturers to make repair information and equipment available to independent repair providers and owners.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison supports the bill, saying if “my device is broken, shouldn't I get to decide how it's repaired?” Matthew Larsgard with the Pioneer Equipment Dealer's Association opposes the bill, saying safety and legal concerns will create significant liability exposure for their dealerships. If the bill passes, civil penalties would be imposed on companies and manufacturers that restrict where consumers can get their electronics and equipment repaired.