(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would ban no-knock warrants in Minnesota is moving to the House floor. The measure initially allowed their use only in extreme circumstances, but it was amended by the House Judiciary committee to prohibit all no-knock warrants.
Representative Athena Hollins of St. Paul says the legislation was brought forward in memory of Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in February. Hollins notes that the vast majority of law enforcement officers in our state do not regularly use no-knock warrants.
The bill will likely face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.