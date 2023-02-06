Gov. Walz expected to sign bill requiring state electricity to be carbon free by 2040

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--A bill to require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon free by 2040 is heading to Governor Walz's desk.  The measure was passed by the Minnesota Senate late Thursday night.  This came after a 34 to 33 vote with all AFL members voting for the proposal.  The bill pushes up the timeline set by two of the biggest energy generators in the state- Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power- who had both previously pledged to eliminate their use of coal, natural gas, and fossil fuels by 2050.

Tags