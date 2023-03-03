Minnesota Senate advances bill to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

File photo of catalytic converters seized by police. 

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Senate is advancing a bill aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts.  The bill would require those buying the part to keep detailed records about the purchase.  The House must now approve changes made to the bill by the Senate.  If the changes are approved, the bill will head to Governor Walz's desk.

Tags