Minnesota trying to recruit more teachers of color

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--State lawmakers are advancing a bill to get more teachers of color into Minnesota schools.  Currently, nearly 40-percent of students identify as people of color, compared to just six-percent of the state's teachers.  The proposed policies would strengthen parts of the Teachers of Color Act and would earmark one-hundred-million-dollars in grants and scholarships for recruiting teachers with diverse backgrounds, as well as allowing hiring bonuses for out-of-state teachers to move to Minnesota.

