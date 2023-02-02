(St. Paul, MN)--State lawmakers are advancing a bill to get more teachers of color into Minnesota schools. Currently, nearly 40-percent of students identify as people of color, compared to just six-percent of the state's teachers. The proposed policies would strengthen parts of the Teachers of Color Act and would earmark one-hundred-million-dollars in grants and scholarships for recruiting teachers with diverse backgrounds, as well as allowing hiring bonuses for out-of-state teachers to move to Minnesota.
Bill advances to recruit more teachers of color in Minnesota
Mark Anthony
